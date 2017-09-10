Norwegians vote in closely contested parliamentary election

Norwegians voted Sunday in a parliamentary election whose outcome is too close to call, with opinion polls showing Prime Minister Erna Solberg's centre-right government and the opposition centre-left bloc running neck and neck.



Solberg's Conservatives want to cut taxes if they win a fresh four-year mandate, while the centre-left led by Labour's Jonas Gahr Stoere seeks tax hikes to fund better public services.



Opinion polls in September on average have given Solberg's four-party bloc 85 seats in the 169-member parliament, just enough for a majority, while Labour and the centre-left are expected to secure 84 seats.



Solberg is expected to cast her ballot on Monday.

