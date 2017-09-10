Heavy rains, floods hit Italy; at least 6 dead in Tuscany

Torrential rain in Italy triggered flooding that killed at least six people Sunday in the Tuscan port of Leghorn, including a family of four who were trapped by rising water in a basement.



Leghorn province's interior ministry official, Anna Maria Manzone, told Sky TG24 TV that by late Sunday afternoon two people were still missing.



In Rome, which until recently had suffered through 3½ months of drought, the downpour quickly produced fast-moving streams in the streets.



Possible hailstorms and strong winds were predicted throughout the rest of Sunday and Monday.

...