Ukraine blocks train as stateless Saakashvili attempts re-entry

Ukrainian authorities Sunday blocked a train in Poland carrying stateless former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili as the firebrand politician attempted to return to Ukraine to reclaim his citizenship there, stripped by President Petro Poroshenko in a bitter row.



The Ukrainian border service suggested Saakashvili would be denied entry on the grounds that as a stateless person, he lacks the required documents.



Saakashvili lost his Georgian citizenship when he was granted a Ukrainian passport in 2015, as the country bans dual citizenship.



He has brandished his Ukrainian passport on several occasions and also maintains that officials working for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva have confirmed his status as "stateless in Ukraine", meaning he has the right to be there to appeal against Poroshenko's decision to withdraw his citizenship.

...