Rice follows Henry Kissinger’s playbook in China

Susan Rice is the latest national security adviser to inherit the framework of Sino-American relations that was created in 1972 by Henry Kissinger: The Chinese ever since have wanted to deal directly and discreetly with the White House as they pursue a relationship that's somewhere between cooperation and confrontation.



Rice will be channeling Kissinger as she travels with President Barack Obama for the G-20 summit in Hangzhou.



Rice has been nearly invisible as national security adviser, in comparison with some of her flamboyant predecessors.



The China relationship has been Rice's most important personal project.



Rice's focus on China dates to her time as U.N. ambassador, when she helped convince China to support four U.N. Security Council resolutions condemning North Korea.



Rice is a feisty and occasionally contentious personality, but that may have helped her push China into what her colleagues cite as an achievement of the Obama years – a four-point agreement last year to curb what had been wildly aggressive Chinese cyberespionage.

...