Barack Obama – the last man standing

It is a genuinely important policy, but Obama is now the last man standing willing to push for it.



According to the World Bank, in just 10 years, four of the five largest economies in the world will be in the Asia-Pacific. The United States will be able to shape the 21st century only if it remains a vital Pacific power.



One central task is obviously to prevent China from dominating the region.



China is not the Soviet Union, but rather the most important trading partner for every country in Asia.



The Trans-Pacific Partnership is the "sine qua non" of Washington's pivot to Asia because it works at all levels simultaneously – economic, political and strategic.



Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump flatly oppose it.



The simple reality is that the U.S. is the country with the largest market.



With the Asia pivot, Barack Obama is pursuing the deepest, enduring interests of the United States.

...