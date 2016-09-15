Trump’s puzzling conduct at foreign policy forum

Donald Trump is shifting to "responsible candidate" mode now, so his remarks on foreign policy last week sounded relatively restrained – until you begin parsing the details.



There was a raw neo-imperialist tone to Trump's rhetoric.



For Daesh propagandists, Trump is the gift that keeps on giving.



In a forum aimed at testing the candidates' fitness to be commander in chief, Trump showed a disdain for the architecture on which U.S. security is built.



Presidents can appoint new generals, to be sure.



The modern U.S. military is a supremely professional force that provides nonpartisan military advice.



If Trump wants to be taken seriously on national security issues, he needs to understand that there's near-unanimity among military leaders that it would be a mistake to insert a large U.S. ground force in Iraq or Syria.



A third head-scratcher came in Trump's discussion of the intelligence briefing he received last month.



Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warns that Putin's Russia poses an existential threat to the U.S.

...