Donald Trump’s shell game on Russia

It also seems to be President Donald Trump's rubric for responding to the FBI investigation of whether any members of his campaign team cooperated with Russian hackers.



Let's unpack some of these Russia intelligence puzzles, starting with Trump's allegation of improper surveillance.



In Trump world, every channel becomes a back channel, and anything that touches Russia and Trump becomes radioactive.



The Trump effect was clear in the Washington Post's scoop about a Jan. 11 meeting in the Seychelles between a prominent Russian and Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater and a Trump campaign contributor.



This would probably be a nothing-burger, if the FBI's investigation hadn't focused attention on any intersection between Trump and Russia.



The Trump administration, similarly, has advertised its interest in better relations.



Trump's entourage began looking to open contacts with Russia many months before the election.



Others may have been inappropriate, or even illegal, undermining U.S. policy and perhaps seeking to aid Trump's election.

...