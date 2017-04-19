How to avoid Trump Derangement Syndrome

I didn't really believe that there was such a thing as Trump Derangement Syndrome – hatred of Donald Trump so intense that it impairs people's judgment. It's not that I didn't notice the harsh, unyielding language against Donald Trump – I said a few tough things myself – but that throughout the campaign, Trump seemed to do things that justified it.



On that issue, Trump appears to have listened carefully to his senior national security professionals, reversed his earlier positions, chosen a calibrated response and acted swiftly.



In other words, the Trump administration watched a violation of Obama's 2013 deal and enforced it in precisely the manner that Obama had implied.



Two senior Obama officials I spoke with told me that, were Obama still president, he would have likely ordered a strike that was similar if not identical in scope.



Many of Trump's strongest backers – from Ann Coulter to Michael Savage to Laura Ingraham – are distraught by Trump's embrace of Obama-like policies.



If Donald Trump pursues a policy, it cannot axiomatically be wrong, evil and dangerous.

...