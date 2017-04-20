Trump could learn from Harry Truman

The only modern president who rivaled Donald Trump in his lack of preparation for global leadership was Harry Truman.



Now, in one of those curious rhymes of history, Trump faces a similar challenge to Truman's in confronting North Korea.



Trump is obviously a radically different person from Truman.



Where Trump made his name as a noisy casino tycoon and TV star, the poker-playing Truman always kept his cards close.



What Truman teaches us is that character counts, especially for a president with low initial popularity ratings.



Now Trump has taken a warier tone toward Putin.



Trump would help himself if he exhibited more of the virtues that Truman embodied. Trump should stop blaming others, for starters.



Trump should stop taking credit for things he didn't do (and even for things he did accomplish).



The quicker Trump is to claim personal credit, the phonier it seems.

...