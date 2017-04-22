Can young prince refashion Saudi Arabia?



Two years into his campaign as an agent of change in this conservative oil kingdom, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman appears to be gaining confidence and political clout to push his agenda of economic and social reform. The young prince outlined his plans in a nearly 90-minute conversation Tuesday night at his office here in Riyadh.Aides said it was his first lengthy on-the-record interview in months.



Change seems increasingly desired in this young, restless country. A recent Saudi poll found that 85 percent of the public, if forced to choose, would support the government rather than religious authorities on policy matters, said Abdullah al-Hokail, the head of the government's public opinion center. He added that 77 percent of those surveyed supported the government's "Vision 2030" reform plan, and 82 percent favored music performances at public gatherings attended by men and women.



Unlike so many Saudi princes, he wasn't educated in the West, which may have preserved the raw, combative energy that is part of his appeal for young Saudis.

...