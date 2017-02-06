What does it mean to agree with Donald Trump?

The larger question I keep asking myself is: Does Donald Trump want someone like me to agree with him?The Trump White House has decided that the best way to deal with any institution or group that might stand in its way is to relentlessly try to delegitimize it.



Sean Hannity, the Fox News host who has become an unofficial spokesman for the White House, describes the media as "a bunch of overpaid, out of touch, lazy millionaires that have nothing but contempt for the people that do make this country great".



At this point, one could note that, if we are to listen to America, almost 3 million more Americans voted for Hillary Clinton than for Trump (who received a share of the popular vote that was lower than Mitt Romney's, in fact lower than most of the losers of recent presidential elections).



According to the Brookings Institution, the 500 counties won by Clinton produced 64 percent of U.S. economic output, while the 2,600 counties won by Trump produced just 36 percent of GDP.

...