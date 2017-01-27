What does Israel want from the United States?

President Donald Trump's embrace of Israel poses an unlikely dilemma for leaders of the Jewish state: They have to decide what they want from America, and on that question, there's sharp disagreement. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved to seize the Trump moment Tuesday by announcing that Israel plans to construct 2,500 new housing units in West Bank settlements. Just two days before, he and Trump had what the new president called a "very nice" phone conversation.



But Netanyahu's quick move angered some other Israeli officials, who argue that more settlements will push Israel toward annexation of the West Bank that would mean the end of the "two-state solution".



Trump's election offers what many Israelis have dreamed of – a relaxation of American pressure on Israel to make concessions to the Palestinians.



Proposals for what Israel should request from Trump ranged across the spectrum.



Americans attending the conference urged Israel to be cautious in its requests to Trump.

...