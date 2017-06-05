Putin’s combativeness comes at a high cost

Putin's appearance at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was meant to showcase Russia's role in the global economy.



Then came a session with Kelly that included sharp questions about the hacking scandal, Syria and Ukraine – and Putin grew increasingly aggressive, sarcastic and peeved.



Russians probably liked Putin's combative performance: That's part of his brand, and he's indisputably popular at home. But the day's events also showed how allegations of Russian meddling abroad, though they're seen here as evidence of Russia's revived power, also cloud Putin's efforts to lure more foreign investment and expand Russia's global role.



Kelly questioned Putin bluntly and repeatedly about hacking and other controversial topics.



Russia is still too dependent on energy exports, even though Putin said in his speech Friday that the export share of other industries is rising.



That's Putin's problem, in essence.



Through nearly three hours onstage, Putin refrained from any real criticism of Trump.

...