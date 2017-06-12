The Middle East morass: Trump dealing with terrorism

Donald Trump returned from his first overseas trip convinced that he had unified America's historic Arab allies, dealt a strong blow against terrorism and calmed the waters of an unruly Middle East.



Qatar will now move closer to Iran and Turkey, forging deeper alliances with anti-Saudi groups throughout the Muslim world.



And America is in the middle of it all, keeping close relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates while directing U.S. regional military operations out of its base in Qatar. Trump has issued anti-Qatar tweets, but American troops will have to live with the reality that Qatar is their host and close military ally in the war against Daesh.



For a superpower like the United States, the best policy in the Middle East has always been to maintain ties with all regional players.



The goal would be a Middle East in which all the regional powers felt invested enough that they would work to end the proxy wars, insurgencies and terrorism that continue to create so much death, destruction and human misery.

...