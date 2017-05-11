The Comey debacle only magnifies the Russia mystery

President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James B. Comey will intensify focus on the issue that Trump has been so eager to dismiss – his knowledge of contacts between Michael Flynn and other associates and Russia.



White House arguments that Trump sacked Comey for mishandling the investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails are implausible, but no more so than some of the arguments the Trump team has made about Flynn's firing in February.



The Comey putsch heightens the mystery at the center of the Flynn case: Why Trump didn't react sooner to warnings about Flynn's involvement with Russia. Why didn't Trump listen to President Barack Obama's caution against hiring him?



Is it really plausible that Trump hadn't talked to Flynn before posting that tweet?



Comey's firing takes the country closer to the dangerous collision that has been looming since allegations began about possible connections between Trump and his associates and the Russian covert influence operation Comey has been investigating since July.



Trump will now appoint a new FBI director whose mission will include investigating Trump himself.

