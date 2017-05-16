The Comey firing reminds us of a bigger danger

Trump, in much of his rhetoric and many of his actions, poses a danger to American democracy.



American democracy has a series of checks intended to prevent the accumulation and abuse of power by any one person or group.



The rules don't really apply to the president.



There is just one real check on the president – impeachment – and it is political, not legal.



There are other, less potent checks on the power of the president.



Trump has sought to weaken many of these, both before the election and now in the White House.



The nonpartisan agencies of the executive branch are jewels of the modern American system.



Trump has gone at them (us) like no president before, smearing news organizations, attacking individual journalists and threatening to strip legal protections guaranteed to a free press.



That way, after Trump, the country will not start the next presidency with tattered standards and sunken expectations.

...