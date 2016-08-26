Vaccines for young and old reap benefits for the whole community

Influenza is another vaccine-preventable disease. While the influenza virus can cause disease in people of all ages, the elderly – those 65 and above – are disproportionately affected in terms of death and hospitalization, with the oldest being at greatest risk.



The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices thinks that the burden of disease is at least 100 times greater than currently reported.



The Tdap vaccine, which protects adults from diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, could reduce this burden considerably. Another vaccine, called Td, protects against tetanus and diphtheria, but not pertussis.



Finally, there is pneumococcal disease, a bacterial infection caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, which can cause pneumonia, meningitis, or bloodstream infection (sepsis).



In the U.S. alone, pneumococcal pneumonia, bloodstream infections and meningitis kill tens of thousands of people each year, including 18,000 adults aged 65 years and above. Two main types of pneumococcal vaccine available for older adults – the 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPV23) and the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) – could ameliorate the situation.



Thanks to child immunization programs, fewer children die each year from vaccine-preventable diseases.

...