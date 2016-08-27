Guantanamo’s quagmire, a U.S. walk of shame

Only 61 prisoners remain in Guantanamo, of which only seven are facing criminal charges.



Thirty-two respected retired generals asked Obama to submit a plan to Congress detailing actions the administration will take to close Guantanamo.



Obama's plans to close Guantanamo suffered a setback when, on Nov. 25, 2015, Congress passed a defense authorization bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, reinforcing a ban on the use of torture, another historical stain on U.S. foreign policy also tied to Gitmo's infamous story. Although widely praised by its stand on torture, the NDAA contains provisions that make it practically impossible for Obama to close Guantanamo.



Obama's plan to close Guantanamo is based on speeding up the work of the Periodic Review Boards, created by executive order on March 7, 2011 .



There are presently about 35 countries willing to accept a Guantanamo detainee, where the remaining 61 detainees could be transferred.

