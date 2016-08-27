A call to human decency in Yemen

A possible sign of change appeared this week in the call Thursday by the top United Nations human rights official for the international community to establish an independent body to carry out comprehensive investigations of human rights violations in Yemen.



The numbers in Iraq and Syria are much worse in magnitude, with hundreds of thousands dead due to the deliberate war policies by Arab governments and their local and foreign foes. In the past two weeks alone we have had official and credible reports by assorted international organizations that speak of tens of thousands of Syrians killed in government jails, 18 different starvation sieges on civilians in Syria, attacks against hospitals and other noncombatants in Yemen, and the use of chemical weapons in Syria by the government and its opponents alike.



Movement on the Yemen war alone could be a realistic first step for an international investigation on alleged war crimes that would be independent, multinational and credible – and fearless in investigating powerful and wealthy governments in the Arab world and abroad that have long enjoyed impunity in turning Arab lives into hell.

...