Sarkozy’s campaign of fear might not get him the presidency

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's announcement that he will seek the presidency again in 2017 should come as no surprise.



Whatever you think about Sarkozy, there is no denying that he has never been one to stay out of the spotlight for long.The truth is that Sarkozy never really accepted his defeat.



Now, emboldened by Hollande's unpopularity, Sarkozy seems to think that the French are ready to welcome him back.



In particular, Alain Juppe – Sarkozy's main competition for his party's nomination – could find that his moderate approach becomes a liability, especially now that Sarkozy is involved.



Whereas Juppe, who coined the term l'identite heureuse (the happy identity), aims to transcend the deepening divisions within French society, Sarkozy seems poised to capitalize on them, presenting Islam as a fundamental threat to the French way of life.



Sarkozy has read the popular mood well.



Fear is a powerful weapon, and Sarkozy, like Trump, is eager to wield it.

...