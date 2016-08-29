A character test for America, while the world is watching

To appreciate what's at stake for the world in this year's U.S. presidential election, it's useful to visit a place like Australia that has been one of our most faithful allies – and that appears to be mortified at what's happening in American politics.



Most amazingly, in a country that has backed every American military action for a century, 59 percent of Australians say their country shouldn't join in U.S. military action if Trump is elected.



Australians, like most U.S. allies, depend on a strong, confident America to lead a global system that's stable, and also supple enough to accommodate new players such as China.



Trump's America would be a more selfish nation; it would look out more for itself and less for others.



Yes, folks, TPP's demise would also hurt American workers by reducing U.S. access to the world's fastest-growing markets.



This year is a character test for America, and you need only travel abroad to understand how intently the world is watching.

...