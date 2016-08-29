The world as revealed by the 2016 Olympics in Rio

The Olympics are over and the verdict is in – America won.



America's lead over the second-place finisher was 51 medals, the largest gap in a nonboycotted Olympics since 1932 .



Winning in the Olympics doesn't translate directly into success in other spheres, but here's what the Olympics can teach us about the world.



America has taken between 10 and 20 percent of all medals for most of the modern Olympics.



Its rise in the Olympics, as in economics, is dazzling. In the 1980s, China started out as a player in the Olympics.



India won two medals in Rio, or one for every 650 million people.



That year, China won 58 medals (with 28 golds), about 30 times as many as India won this summer.



India's underperformance in the Olympics might be one more reflection of an enduring feature of the Indian landscape – private excellence but public incompetence.



Perhaps that is because of India's diversity, perhaps for other reasons, but it is difficult to imagine the country uniting as China did for the Beijing Olympics.

...