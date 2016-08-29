Women’s rights, a job unfinished in Tunisia

Tunisia's decision, 60 years ago this month, to grant women unparalleled rights is at the heart of this small country's leading role in ending despotism and struggling to build democratic institutions since 2011, in an increasingly chaotic and dangerous region.



The promulgation on Aug. 13, 1956, of the Personal Status Code, which abolished polygamy, allowed the adoption of children and guaranteed greater protection of women's rights in marriage, divorce and society, led Tunisia to take unequaled steps toward gender equality in education, health and employment.



In mid-August, nine Tunisian rights groups, including the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women and Beity, which have been playing a leading role particularly in campaigning against violence on women and for gender equality in inheritance, called for the abrogation of a 1973 ministerial circular on marriage of Tunisian Muslim women with non-Muslims.



The protection of women's rights, without which no political regime can be called democratic, must go hand in hand in Tunisia with serious efforts to restore economic growth, redress social and regional inequalities and reverse the unemployment curve, which provoked Tunisia's 2010 uprising.

...