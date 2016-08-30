The burqa controversy and France’s characteristic values

Many Western media outlets were highly critical of France's 2010 law banning face coverings, such as burqas that cover a woman's face and entire body, and local decrees adopted this year banning full-body "burkini" swimsuits on public beaches have drawn further negative attention.



For starters, secularism – or laicite – is a defining principle of French society.



Alongside French secularism is feminism, a principle also enshrined in the Constitution.



With France's strong culture of feminism, many French citizens consider gender segregation and face covering to be repressive, even when they are said to be a woman's choice.



French law forbids data-collection based on ethnicity or religion, but it is estimated that 8-9 percent of France's 66 million citizens are Muslim – alongside Germany, the largest Muslim population in Europe – and half are believed to be younger than 24 years old. Most French Muslims are not new arrivals, but came during the Algerian, Moroccan, and Tunisian independence movements in the 1960s, meaning that young Muslims today belong to the third generation of that immigration wave.



However, many young Muslims feel frustrated with their living conditions and betrayed by the French promise of equality, leading them to question and challenge French principles.

...