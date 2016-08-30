Press freedom isn’t free, nor guaranteed

Two such journalists are Jean-Chrysostome Kijana and Wendy Funes.



According to Freedom House, 2015 was the worst year for press freedom in over a decade.



It's a different story for the other 87 percent of the world's population.



Non-governmental organizations such as Reporters Without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists have championed the cause of threatened and imprisoned journalists for years. But this good work doesn't address the other major hurdle for journalists around the world: money.



Press Start connects funders in rich countries directly to vetted, independent journalists in poor countries, starting with Armenia, the Congo, Honduras, Lebanon and Macedonia.



Many of the world's governments are stamping out press freedom.

...