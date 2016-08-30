The easy money contagion: Who wants a strong currency?

To consider the actions taken by the world's major central banks in the past month is to invite an essential question: When – and where – will all this monetary easing end?



At the same time, the BoJ pledged that it would nearly double its annual purchases of equity-traded funds, from 3.3 trillion yen ($32.9 billion) to 6 trillion yen.



Then, in early August, the Bank of England cut borrowing costs, boosted its quantitative easing and committed an extra 100 billion pounds ($131 billion) to encourage banks to lend.



In the same week, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its benchmark interest rate to a record-low 1.5 percent.



The contagious nature of the rate cuts does raise the question of whether domestic monetary policies have once again become more interdependent. It would seem that among many of the world's largest central banks, no one wants to be the one with the strong currency.



As for the United States, the Federal Reserve faces competing pressures.



In other words, when it comes to global monetary easing, the buck may not stop at the Fed.

