Trump’s train wreck campaign: Anything but steadiness, sensibility

Donald Trump, the U.S. Republican Party's presidential nominee, has again shaken up his campaign organization.



people who have never run a presidential campaign, and whose political instincts contradict each other's, are now running Trump's operation.



For example, Trump, who never apologizes, recently expressed vague "regret" for offending people.



That won't go down well with the constituency that Conway is trying to win over to Trump.



Trump's appointment of Bannon, in particular, suggests that he is desperate, scared and lost.



Bannon replaced Paul Manafort, who was close to the elites Bannon despises, and who had tried to strengthen Trump's ties to them. Manafort made the major misstep of trying to compel Trump to change, and of telling mainstream Republicans that he could manage the candidate.



The 2016 presidential election isn't over, so it's still possible that Trump could end up in the White House.

...