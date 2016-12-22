Trump shows uses, dangers, of ambiguity in foreign policy

Donald Trump has a month to go and he has already wandered into two – one with China and one with Russia.



On Russia, Trump is on his back foot.



Trump can control his destiny with Beijing.



Does Trump really mean to blow up the U.S.-China relationship?



Henry Kissinger, the American master of diplomatic ambiguity, sees some benefit in Trump's unpredictability.



Perhaps Kissinger is simply trying to flatter the president-elect. But perhaps he sees benefit in the way Trump has reintroduced new dynamics in the triangular relationship among the U.S., Russia and China – by taking a harder line with Beijing and a softer one with Moscow.



A stable alliance between Trump and Putin is hard to imagine.

...