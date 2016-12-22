Does the French Socialist primary matter?

Seven candidates are standing in the 2017 French Socialist Party presidential primary, which includes the Socialist Party and a number of smaller pro-government Green parties, formally known as the "Popular Alliance".



Hollande is only the second president since the birth of the Fifth Republic in 1958 not to seek a second term.



Hollande is also the third president to have served only one term.



Hollande's biggest flaw was that he could not incarnate the presidency: He simply did not look or sound particularly presidential.



Since Hollande dropped out of the running, Macron, his centrist former economy minister, has been urged to run in the Socialist primary, now that he can do so without betraying the president under whom he served.



Like Macron, Melenchon is also standing for the presidency outside of the Socialist fold.



With at least two candidates already running on the left, the outcome of the Socialist primary is irrelevant to national politics.

...