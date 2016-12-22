Fall of Aleppo a warning to others

In the final hours of the siege in Aleppo, as the Syrian military and allied militias closed in Tuesday, the people who had once dreamed of a free country spoke of more immediate things: the freezing December rain that slicked the streets as people tried to escape.



The Syrian government delayed accepting a cease-fire until the last possible moment – and broke it before it had even begun.



For the Syrian opposition, and those civilians trapped in rebel-held territory, the immediate consequences were bloody and conclusive.



By Dec. 12, the Syrian military had pushed eastern Aleppo – armed opposition fighters and tens of thousands of unarmed civilians alike – into a few small neighborhoods in the southeastern corner of the city.



This strategy worked well for Russia in Grozny, and the Russian and Syrian governments are banking on the idea that it will work with Aleppo.



After Aleppo, the Russian and Syrian militaries will have a green light to clear out remaining rebel-held areas and evacuate them to Idlib, which is slated to become, as one Syrian analyst, speaking to Syria Deeply on condition of anonymity, put it, "a kind of purgatory".

...