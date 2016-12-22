A refugee’s journey from one misery to the next

The conflict in Syria grew in intensity, and that initial trickle turned into one of the largest refugee populations in the world relative to the size of Lebanon.



As early as the beginning of November, the weather shifts in Lebanon's high-altitude areas, where more than half of the refugees in the country are scattered.



More than half of the refugees in Lebanon live in extreme poverty.



UNHCR's focus is to provide enough winter assistance to spare refugees and Lebanese families from having to make these inhumane choices. Refugees' vulnerabilities have been continuously assessed to ensure that those most in need are prioritized, because humanitarian assistance is never sufficient to cover everyone's needs.



The situation could have been much worse for Syrian refugees and vulnerable Lebanese communities.



A recent U.N. survey found that 34 percent of refugee households are food insecure. That means nearly 70,000 refugee families are consistently anxious about their next meal.

