Plan B: Sustainability in the Trump era

The forces fighting global warming and battling to strengthen environmental protection must brace for heavy collateral damage as a result of Donald Trump's victory in the United States' presidential election.



Or it could be tortured to death, with the U.S. asking everyone else to do more.



That means concentrating on mobilizing the forces that can strengthen the case for America to remain part of the global move toward environmental sustainability.



It is critically important that all U.N. members, whether big or small, insist that these global agreements still direct the world's actions, regardless of what Trump does.It must be abundantly clear to the incoming administration that the combined economic and environmental interest in pursuing the sustainability agenda will continue to push countries and companies alike in that direction.



While many will regret the absence of American leadership, or even steps in the opposite direction by the Trump administration, the U.S. is no longer strong enough to make all the difference.



Last month, 365 major U.S. companies and investors did just that, issuing a public appeal to Trump not to abandon the Paris climate agreement.

