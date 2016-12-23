Greece’s perpetual crisis: Time to call a spade a spade

Soon, attention will shift again, this time to France's crumbling political center.



But, lest we forget, the inane management of Europe's debt crisis began in Greece.



The problem with Greece is that everyone is lying.



Last but not least, the IMF is lying when its functionaries pretend that they are not responsible for imposing those targets on Greece.



Instead, Europe's powers that be, the Greek government, and the IMF blame one another for driving Greece's people into an abyss.



In a telephone conversation in March with Delia Velculescu, the IMF's Greek mission chief, Thomsen explained what should happen if Germany insisted on crushing Greece by not granting debt relief.



Instead, the IMF continues to blame others while providing Germany with political cover to maintain its chokehold on Greece.



For the sake of Greece – and of Europe – the authorities need to call a spade a spade.

