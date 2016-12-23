The coming Brexit tragedy

With both sides ignoring the far-reaching implications of Donald Trump's election as U.S. president – namely, the decline of the liberal world order – the process seems set to produce a tragedy for the United Kingdom and the European Union alike.



Despite this experience – and the fact that the global environment is even less stable now than it was then – the EU seems set on employing the same negotiating technique today.



The U.K. and the EU are now locked in a deadly dance, one that may well continue until time runs out. The result will be even worse than a bad Brexit; it will be a non-negotiated Brexit, in which the U.K. doesn't leave the EU so much as it falls out of it.



Contrary to what the British government may like to believe, it is the EU, not NATO, that is most critical to its security.



Though Trump's election has impelled the EU to agree to a permanent structure for defense cooperation, the incoming U.S. administration's overall effect on European security will not be positive.



The EU must back away from its harsh stance, however understandable it may be.



Today, Britain and the EU have become the slaves of defunct thinking.

