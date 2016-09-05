Who was Abu Mohammad al-Adnani?

Abu Mohammad al-Adnani, designated by the United States as terrorist, gained notoriety for his threats and statements against countries around the world.



Adnani has been known by several names.



Adnani was imprisoned three times by State Security in Syria for proselytization and jihadi activities.



Adnani was arrested by American forces in Iraq on May 31, 2005, under a false name, Yasser Khalaf Hussein Nazal al-Rawi.



Adnani regained prominence when he declared his allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as Emir of what was known as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.



Adnani's task in Syria was limited to that of spokesman for Daesh, monitoring the activities of the Nusra Front and its leader, Golani, in Syria.



In his reports to Baghdadi, he cast doubt on Golani's loyalty to Daesh, saying the latter was thinking of splitting from the group and using the tactic of recruiting local fighters to create a welcoming environment for him in Syria, where society was different from that of Iraq.



In one of his reports to Baghdadi, Adnani said he had noticed many behaviors that did not conform to Islamic law, and that fighters who did not fit Daesh's program had gathered around Golani – including Abu Maria al-Qahtani, the former Islamic legal scholar for the Nusra Front in Deir al-Zor.

...