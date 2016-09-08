The presidency: Time for #IndependenceDay2

It is now a year since I took up my appointment as U.K. ambassador-designate to Lebanon. It's time to admit that, for all the wonderful experiences of my first year in this beautiful and welcoming country, there has been one big disappointment: Lebanon's failure to elect a new president. And this is fundamental, because the lack of a president of Lebanon for over two years now weakens the country and the model of coexistence it represents in the region.



As I make the diplomatic rounds of party leaders, deputies, ministers and religious figures to discuss the political impasse, one refrain comes back again and again: Lebanon cannot elect a president until foreigners agree.



The presidency can be fixed, now, by the Lebanese.



It is Lebanese members of Parliament who have a duty to vote for a president.



So I say: It's time for Lebanon to elect its president, independently.

