At least one senior U.S. government official strongly disagrees with the view expressed by this writer that it is the Iran factor – the desire to achieve and protect the nuclear deal – that has stayed the hand of U.S. President Barack Obama from using limited military means to protect Syrian civilians from Assad regime atrocities: mass homicide that has had enormously negative humanitarian and political consequences. The official asserted that "the issue of Iran" has not arisen in official administration discussions, and what really constrains the president from acting militarily to end Syrian President Bashar Assad's mass murder free ride are the following unanswered questions: If I do X, Y and Z, where does it end?



Where does it end when an American president calls on Assad to step aside and then does nothing to facilitate his departure?



Where does it end for defenseless Syrian men, women and children abandoned to the cruel ministrations of Assad, Putin and Khamenei?

...