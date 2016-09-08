Icons of national leadership in a globalized world

In today's global culture, where simple models help make sense of so much complexity, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin embody opposing archetypes of national leadership.



For example, in the aftermath of World War I, with democratic political systems disintegrating, much of the world looked to either Benito Mussolini in Italy or Vladimir Lenin in Russia to determine the future.



Like Mussolini, Lenin claimed to be building – by any means necessary – a classless society, where political conflict was a thing of the past.



Today's leaders are grappling with the politics of globalization, and in that debate Merkel and Putin – who are less similar in their tactics than Mussolini and Lenin were – represent two paths forward: openness and defensiveness, respectively.



Merkel, he believes, is a greater threat to European peace than Putin.



Putin and Merkel are fixed compass points not only in Europe.



Another interpretation is that Putin represents nostalgia – a longing for an idealized past – whereas Merkel stands for hope: a belief that the world can be improved through effective political management.



Merkel and Putin have emerged as political icons just as globalization has reached a crossroads.

