One year after the onset of Lebanon's waste crisis, the ruling junta is still trying to push unsustainable and overly expensive waste management plans, which only benefit the ruling political parties and their cronies.The



Until last year, one company, Sukleen (Averda), managed waste collection and treatment comprising about 50 percent of this total, specifically in the areas of Greater Beirut, Mount Lebanon and Kesrouan, covering about 400 municipalities.



The operation started with 800 tons per day in 1994, and grew to 2,600 tons per day in 2015, all dumped with minimal sorting and recycling in the Naameh landfill, which had already reached its absorptive capacity 10 years ago.



At the beginning of 2015, the government decided to divide the country into six regions (and therefore Sukleen's "region" into three), and invited bids for waste management in each region.



Briefly, the four-year plan reopened the call for bidding through the CDR for companies to manage waste in "Sukleen regions," yet it also entailed the construction of two coastal landfills in Burj Hammoud (a northern Beirut suburb) and Costa Brava (a southern Beirut suburb, near the capital's airport).

...