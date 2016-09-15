Daesh’s problem with women

While the extremist group's craven massacre of Yazidi women in Iraq and Syria helped put it on the map, its gradual downfall is coming partly at the hands of Kurdish women fighting against it on the front lines.It is easy to see a simple revenge story in this progression, but a deeper reading points to the fundamental role of women in Daesh's ideology, and their future role in its denouement.



These women's tragic stories suggest the Daesh pseudo-state was built on the total subjugation of women, and the group has frequently crafted brutal, misogynistic propaganda to express and promote its ideology.



Worse still, this practice has been exported to other extremist groups, such as Boko Haram in West Africa, which pledged allegiance to Daesh in early 2015 .



The group's ideology requires the "erasure" of women's civil rights and their full subordination to the family structure and the men who control it.



The images from these victories, featuring women, are an antidote to Daesh's poisonous propaganda, and they encourage more women to resist the group's ideological dictates.



Because Daesh put women at the center of its ideology, women are a significant hidden threat to it.

...