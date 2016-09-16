Migration crisis needs problem solvers from private sector

As the Mediterranean migrant crisis has escalated over the past year, the spotlight has been on national governments' policies, some of which have been generous, others callous.



So, to bolster this support, the Private Sector Forum on Migration and Refugees will be holding a Concordia Summit in New York this month to devise new, practical solutions to migration-related challenges.



Some of the world's most vulnerable people are bearing the brunt of the international community's indecisive response to the migrant crisis.



The Concordia Summit also will consider measures to improve migrants' access to education and employment, and look for new ways to channel private-sector investment to host communities.



Fortunately, global governance institutions are taking the migration crisis seriously, and the Concordia Summit will coincide with the United Nations Summit for Refugees and Migrants, organized by the president of the U.N. General Assembly.



For government and nonstate advocates alike, this month should be the start of a new chapter in global cooperation to accommodate migrants and refugees.

