Popular politics: How identity trumps economics

Whether you put them in a basket or not, the question of this election is – who are Donald Trump's supporters? One way to answer is to widen its scope beyond the United States.



In Europe, we have seen a steady and strong rise in populism almost everywhere. In an important research paper for Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, Ronald Inglehart and Pippa Norris calculate that European populist parties of the right and left have gone from 6.7 percent and 2.4 percent of the vote in the 1960s, respectively, to 13.4 percent and 12.7 percent in the 2010s.



The key to Trump's success in the primaries was to realize that while the conservative establishment preached the gospel of free trade, low taxes, deregulation and entitlement reform, conservative voters were moved by very different appeals – about immigration, security and identity.



You could split the difference on economics – money, after all, can always be divided. But how do you compromise on the core issue of identity?

...