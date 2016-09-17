Watering the Middle East: A problem in need of a collective solution

The United Nations World Water Development Report confirms what many already know: Hundreds of thousands of people in the Middle East and North Africa – especially in Algeria, Jordan, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – have faced the worst water shortages in decades in 2016 .



Last summer, the U.N. had to procure some 5 million liters of water from neighboring countries to meet the country's needs.



Jordan is estimated to have enough water reserves to support 2 million people.



Morocco's government, in particular, has made substantial efforts to develop its water resources, including through dam-building.



For a country that has experienced more than 20 droughts in 35 years, that is a serious problem.



Stronger efforts must be made to safeguard existing water resources.



Given that more than 80 percent of the national contributions to the fight against climate change from the countries of the global South focus on water challenges, coordinated action by governments and international actors can no longer be postponed.

...