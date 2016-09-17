Truthiness on the march

To make good decisions, voters need to assess reliable facts, from economic data to terrorism analysis, presented transparently and without bias.



Ambitious political figures – from the leaders of the Brexit campaign in the United Kingdom to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump – dismiss the facts altogether.



Trump's response – that those leaders are the ones who made the world "such a dangerous place" – sounds just plausible enough to justify ignoring their warning. Even outright lies spoken in a nationally broadcast interview go unchallenged, as if Trump were indeed entitled to his own facts.



The Leave campaign even plastered the pledge onto the side of a campaign bus.



Now that the referendum is over, Johnson and others have backtracked, and the campaign has rebranded itself the "Change Britain" movement and promised to redirect EU funds to other areas instead.



The downsides of Brexit should have been obvious to voters before the referendum – not least because so many economists, defense experts and world leaders spelled them out during the campaign.



In fact, it seems that some people voted for Brexit specifically because so many experts spoke out against it.



The revelations of the falsehoods that propelled the Leave campaign to victory have hardly driven people back into the arms of experts.

...