Gene drives and the perils of planned extinctions

Gene drives represent the next frontier of genetic engineering, synthetic biology and gene editing. The technology overrides the standard rules of genetic inheritance, ensuring that a particular trait, delivered by humans into an organism's DNA using advanced gene-editing technology, spreads to all subsequent generations, thereby altering the future of the entire species.



Instead of taking time to consider fully the relevant ethical, ecological, and social issues, many are aggressively promoting gene-drive technology for use in conservation.



Powerful tools like genetic modification and, especially, gene-drive technology spark the imagination of anyone with an agenda, from the military (which could use them to make game-changing bio-weapons) to well-intentioned health advocates (which could use them to help eradicate certain deadly diseases).



The risks are too obvious for gene-drive advocates to risk talking about them.



The fact that gene drives can change the basic relationship between humanity and the natural world is both a challenge and an opportunity.

