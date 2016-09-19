Saving refugees is needed in order to save Europe too

The refugee crisis in Europe was already pushing the European Union toward disintegration when, on June 23, it helped drive the British to vote to Brexit the EU.



The current piecemeal response to the refugee crisis, culminating in the agreement reached earlier this year between the EU and Turkey to stem the flow of refugees from the Eastern Mediterranean, suffers from four fundamental flaws.



The EU is trying to impose quotas that many member states strenuously oppose, forcing refugees to take up residence in countries where they are not welcome and do not want to go, and returning to Turkey others who reached Europe by irregular means.



If the EU made a commitment to admit even a mere 300,000 refugees annually, most genuine asylum seekers would view their odds of reaching their destination as good enough to deter them from seeking to reach Europe illegally – an effort that would disqualify them from legal admission.



The EU cannot coerce member states to accept refugees they do not want, or refugees to go where they are not wanted.



The refugee crisis is not the only crisis Europe has to face, but it is the most pressing.

...