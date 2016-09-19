Turkey’s changing freedom deficit

Turkey's Justice and Development Party (AK Party) rose to power in 2002 on the promise that it would give pious Muslims religious freedom. Fourteen years later, "freedom" is the last thing the AK Party has delivered.



This imperative has intensified since the failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government on July 15 .



The leaders of the three Islamist parties that preceded the AK Party resented the barriers to religious expression.



Among other Turks, too, there are doubtless many who decided to wait to see how the putsch would end, before turning against Gulen.



The AK Party and many of its opponents agree on one thing: Had the putsch succeeded, the repression would be far worse.



The AK Party has made bitter enemies over the last 14 years, and millions of Turks would have applauded the jailing of its leaders, even as many of those leaders plausibly claimed that their support for Erdogan was feigned.

