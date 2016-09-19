Lebanon is not alone in facing its challenges

As in previous years, there will be prominent discussions about what more the international community can do to support Lebanon. Since the Syria crisis began, Lebanon has faced social, economic and security challenges. This week's events show that the international community – at the highest level – recognizes those challenges and values the efforts made by Lebanon to cope with the influx of refugees. Many readers may be asking: What's in it for Lebanon? The international community's message is that Lebanon is not alone.



Already $1.22 billion has been committed by the international community in Lebanon for 2016, to support Lebanon as well as its temporary Syrian guests.



The government has agreed projects which will kick-start the economy and position Lebanon for the future, including better, faster roads linking Lebanon's major cities and an upgraded port for Tripoli.



The co-hosts of the London Conference are spending $550 million this year on humanitarian and development assistance in Lebanon.



Lebanon is facing many challenges.

