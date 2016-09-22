With the right policies, a rising Africa can grow even further

Is the honeymoon over for African economies?



First, though average growth has declined, some African economies have thrived in recent years. Indeed, aggregate GDP has been dragged down since 2010 by faltering growth among oil exporters and security-related crises in the Sahel and North Africa; but in the rest of Africa, GDP growth has accelerated, from 4.1 percent in 2000-2010 to 4.4 percent in 2010-2015 .



This represents a huge opportunity for Africa's manufacturers. We believe that Africa can almost double its manufacturing output, to nearly $1 trillion, by 2025, with about 75 percent of that growth tied to production for local markets.



African firms have not yet proved capable of meeting existing domestic demand.



Africa only has about 60 percent of the large firms it needs to put it at the same level as the emerging economies.

...