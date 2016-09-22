Activating European defense integration now

During the European Union's recent Bratislava summit, the first to take place without a British presence, several proposals to improve European security were made. Though some may argue otherwise, discussions on improved European security are both wise and necessary: after a period of paralysis and self-doubt for the European project, the EU must face its security problems and propose unifying initiatives.Europe's citizens increasingly regard security as a high-priority issue and want the EU to show greater leadership.



Because security at home and abroad are so interrelated, the EU should not compartmentalize its policies – an idea that is well developed in the proposed new "Global Strategy" for the Union, presented recently by High Representative Federica Mogherini.



If the EU wants to extend the reach of its security policies, it will need more resources; but, above all, existing capacities must be used better and more cooperatively.



An EU with security and defense as one of its pillars would boost Europe's global weight.



The EU, after all, will be defined by its actions, and peace and security are among the public goods that it must provide, both within and beyond its borders.

